Filament Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $533,700 as Shares Declined; Westend Advisors Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position as Share Value Rose

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $21.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.3. About 2.45 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73B, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorporation Company holds 1.67% or 4,186 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 53,249 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,994 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 7,095 shares. Karp Cap Management holds 2,927 shares. Cordasco Networks, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,635 shares. Ipswich Mgmt invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Company owns 6,385 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc owns 5,054 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,400 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. First National Bank And Of Newtown holds 0.09% or 181 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 80,272 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 1.62 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Sarl invested in 0.17% or 12,745 shares. 55,709 were reported by Cognios Cap Limited Liability. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,710 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Management. Bancorp Of The West stated it has 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Advsr Lc stated it has 2.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 17,900 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,619 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La reported 30,189 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.98% or 20,445 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Ma holds 0.4% or 24,105 shares. 3,122 are owned by Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. South State stated it has 1.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 0.26% or 4,633 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 1.15M shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares to 361,817 shares, valued at $35.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT).