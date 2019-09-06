Filament Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $533,700; Stock Value Declined; As Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Blair William & Company Decreased by $423,150 Its Position

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 23,126 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 33,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 272,867 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

