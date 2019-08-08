Filament Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $533,700 as Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.39 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 9,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 59,062 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 68,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $244.69. About 1.47 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 139 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,864 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.56% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 7,277 shares. Moreover, S R Schill And has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 445 were accumulated by Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest Cap owns 9,095 shares. 177,353 were accumulated by Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Limited. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,844 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 605 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,528 shares. Hwg L P, Texas-based fund reported 3,330 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Treasure Truck Cities: 13 Things for Deal Hunters to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 650 shares to 4,565 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 185,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).