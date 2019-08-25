Filament Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $533,700; Share Value Declined; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Price Rose While First Quadrant LP Lifted Position by $389,776

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 286.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 11,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 15,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 4,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.32 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 04/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ISSUED $400 MLN OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 191,015 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 77,907 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 829,326 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,749 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corp owns 36,386 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 22,940 shares stake. Principal Fin Grp accumulated 0.01% or 282,043 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Cap Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Signaturefd Lc has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 100 shares. 2,392 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 17 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 30,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 145,196 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,066 shares to 51,246 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 13,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,922 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares. Weitz Inv reported 15,500 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 525 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 720,741 shares. Bender Robert Associate invested in 7.04% or 8,066 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 292 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Limited Co invested in 2.11% or 2,280 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 605 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Fund Mngmt LP has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Conning Inc holds 9,384 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & stated it has 43,947 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Invest Llp has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 103,786 shares.