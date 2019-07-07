Filament Cut Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $533,700 as Stock Value Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Its Position in Humana (HUM) by $11.49 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 280.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,601 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 15,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $264.65. About 628,099 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.36; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 12,768 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,918 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 1.39M shares or 2.71% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.32% or 2,138 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 138,488 shares. Amg Tru Bank holds 0.48% or 4,341 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 4,642 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,669 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Portland Global Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 447 shares. Barometer Cap Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Ltd holds 17,611 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 0.82% or 21,400 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

