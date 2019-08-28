Fil LTD Upped Lkq (LKQ) Stake; Homrich & Berg Upped Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position

Fil Ltd increased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 41.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 639,246 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Fil Ltd holds 2.18 million shares with $61.78 million value, up from 1.54M last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 140,462 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Homrich & Berg increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 82.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 3,899 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Homrich & Berg holds 8,606 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 4,707 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.27. About 340,399 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food stocks crumble after weak earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days To Buy The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why J.M. Smucker, Mallinckrodt, and Lancaster Colony Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors holds 0.19% or 39,260 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 2,281 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wills Fincl Group Inc has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Reik And Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 76,693 shares. Pggm invested in 0.1% or 173,455 shares. Headinvest Llc owns 4,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Lenox Wealth has 7,912 shares. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 364,336 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 27,200 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. 24,280 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 4 shares. Rampart Management Com Lc reported 1,889 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Homrich & Berg decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) stake by 44,081 shares to 42,000 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 12,150 shares and now owns 8,342 shares. Ishares Tr (TLT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. J.M. Smucker has $120 highest and $11400 lowest target. $118’s average target is 12.09% above currents $105.27 stock price. J.M. Smucker had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7. Wells Fargo maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Friday, June 7 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ (LKQ) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Fil Ltd decreased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) stake by 2.00M shares to 13.51M valued at $277.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 627,764 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 328,037 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 50,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 18,402 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 9,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 4,507 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 300 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 35,778 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 2.22M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 17,140 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc accumulated 17,400 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 813,935 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited invested in 2.38% or 119,845 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 203 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.