Fil LTD Upped Holding in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) as Share Value Rose; Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Price Declined While Fernwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 2.45 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 37,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 357,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, up from 320,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 509,656 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 105,271 shares to 19,155 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.51 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 54,562 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1.92 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 30,451 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Alps Incorporated invested in 21,735 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 166,881 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 73,380 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 66,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 4.21 million shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd stated it has 12,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 14,400 shares. American Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has 21,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

