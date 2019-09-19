Fil LTD Trimmed Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position by $4.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Benin Management Has Lowered Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $485,110

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,399 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, down from 22,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 86.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 51,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, down from 59,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 257,349 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 22, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods Partners with Grupo Vibra to Continue its Global Growth Strategy – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “China Trade Settlement Could Be Huge for Steel Stocks: 4 to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 10,108 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 125,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Sprott Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 50,000 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 495,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Lc holds 5,200 shares. Smithfield Company holds 105 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 6.31 million shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% or 131,906 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 29,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Limited Liability accumulated 700,920 shares or 4.82% of the stock. 55,846 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 1,084 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 962,904 are held by Lsv Asset Management.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.63M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 7,975 shares to 77,678 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.