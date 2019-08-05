Fil LTD Trimmed Its Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $1.48 Million; Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding as Valuation Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 132,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, down from 141,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 712,807 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 24,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 39,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 19.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 9,349 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 10,489 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 62,175 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,265 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 99 shares. Allstate holds 14,703 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory accumulated 26,456 shares. Contravisory Mgmt reported 1,782 shares. Hl owns 12,278 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 15,358 shares. 1,390 were reported by Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr Ltd Llc. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,444 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 451,425 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 12.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 51,877 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 28.62 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt owns 59,736 shares. Cap Associates New York invested in 16,383 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 200 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Ridge Mgmt owns 19,401 shares. Tokio Marine Asset reported 0.49% stake. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edmp owns 92,503 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Llc accumulated 28,378 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Citizens Comml Bank Com invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 966 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co. Com (NYSE:SO) by 11,864 shares to 79,206 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Agrgte Etf (LAG) by 219,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM).