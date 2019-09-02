Fil LTD Raised Its Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) by $414,124; Apple (AAPL) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $486,486 as Shares Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 97,466 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, down from 100,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 103,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 169,790 shares traded or 136.41% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap LP owns 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,500 shares. Meridian Mngmt holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,640 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited owns 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 209,815 shares. 65,637 are owned by Corda Invest Ltd Company. Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,100 shares. Maryland Capital Management stated it has 155,621 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 2.2% or 24,904 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,643 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Lc accumulated 5,636 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 14,804 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.94% or 105,493 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 70,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp La reported 3.29% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 37,224 shares or 1.48% of the stock.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

