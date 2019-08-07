Fil LTD Raised Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position by $42.65 Million; Shares Declined; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.85 Million

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 804,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.47 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.49 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44M shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 81,913 shares to 540,935 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 225,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,676 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

