Fil LTD Raised Bce (BCE) Stake by $65.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Lowered by $20.70 Million as Stock Declined

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.53M, up from 12.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 593,070 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 287,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.40 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.73M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.44M for 17.25 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 410,290 shares to 468,485 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 69,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 2.21M shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $167.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 37,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.55M shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).