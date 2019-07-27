Fil LTD Position in Telus (TU) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Share Price Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 127,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.89M, down from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 335,553 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,814 shares to 727,449 shares, valued at $856.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBDO).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TELUS announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “New Investors: A Top Canadian Stock for Your TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Telus Corporation (TSX:T): The Perfect Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing endless data in combination with device financing and family discounts, only from TELUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary holds 3,060 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 12,509 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 25,773 shares. Synovus holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 16,930 shares. Montag A & Assoc accumulated 12,234 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 0.03% or 1,139 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,401 shares. 3,200 are owned by Merian (Uk) Limited. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,450 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 127,900 shares. 13,392 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 32,274 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CrowdStrike IPO: Price At 2x Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.