Fil LTD Position in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Raised by $846,924 as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Btc Capital Management Inc

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 5,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 112,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57 million, up from 107,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 245,633 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 41,678 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 33,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,890 shares to 60,966 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 4,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,385 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.