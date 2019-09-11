Fil LTD Position in Open Text (OTEX) Lowered by $34.31 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Decreased by $1.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 10,693 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 17,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 196,552 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 903,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 5.65 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.06M, down from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 35,991 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Showcase the Future of Secure Information Management – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $81.31 million for 31.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 35,670 shares to 263,828 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 11,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 16,172 shares to 49,174 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta U.S. Large Cap Equity Etf by 7,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Railroads Could Face Billions In Losses As Coal Demand Slumps – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $708.57 million for 16.22 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.