Fil LTD Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Declined While Peconic Partners Upped Holding by $4.44 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 120,868 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 86,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.86M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.09. About 95,593 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 5,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Global Thematic Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 144,510 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bancshares accumulated 1,030 shares. Coho Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 2.08M shares. Bowen Hanes Co Inc reported 4,436 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 9,197 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 27,661 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc reported 13,336 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent holds 0.14% or 14,272 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3.05M shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ing Groep Nv holds 75,231 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh and Evident to Launch Blockchain Solution for Sharing Economy – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on January 31 to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 2.17 million shares to 4.06 million shares, valued at $182.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares were sold by McDonald Scott, worth $1.02M on Monday, February 4.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 98,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.06% or 13,330 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Walleye Trading stated it has 37,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr reported 3,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 14,140 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Mngmt LP has invested 2.35% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Frontier Cap Lc has 0.49% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 536,291 shares. American Intll Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,668 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,434 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management stated it has 6,704 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,760 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Co. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 15,423 shares. Ironwood Lc stated it has 50 shares.