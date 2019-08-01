Fil LTD Maintains Position in Ebay (EBAY); Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Held by Financial Architects Inc

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 9.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.85 million, up from 8.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.22M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20759.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 41,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 5.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 21,916 shares to 700 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.63% or 835,978 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 104,823 shares. Swift Run Capital Limited Liability Com invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 220,479 shares. Kansas-based Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.65% or 80,044 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated holds 1.53% or 219,335 shares. Bancshares has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.31 million shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 237,961 shares. New England & Management invested in 14,934 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 74,160 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Walmart Is More of a Threat to Amazon Stock Than You Might Think – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FDN, EBAY, TWTR, VRSN: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 186,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 18,400 shares. 75 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Company. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 50 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dubuque Natl Bank Trust Commerce reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested in 84,903 shares. 819,205 are held by Reinhart Inc. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 58,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Co holds 16,677 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fil owns 9.15 million shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Birmingham Inc Al has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 786 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 20,451 shares to 966,854 shares, valued at $16.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).