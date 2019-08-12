Fil LTD Maintains Holding in Woodward (WWD); As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Valuation Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.97 Million

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 202.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 199,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 298,388 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 98,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 314,211 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 27.52 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video)

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $785.02M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 2,446 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 8,439 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0.01% or 8,589 shares. Cookson Peirce & owns 5,985 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 570,728 shares. Rockland Trust accumulated 7,950 shares. Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Citigroup holds 14,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Seabridge Invest Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc has 45,520 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 4,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.88% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 7,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 198,891 shares.