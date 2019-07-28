Fil LTD Lowered Its Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Market Valuation Declined; Marshall Wace Llp Raised Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $10.46 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 305.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 99,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 132,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 32,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 684,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.96 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.35 million, down from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.40 million shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management has invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 7 shares. Stonebridge Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1.20M shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Lc holds 23,462 shares. Captrust reported 5,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,199 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,950 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 178,544 shares. Bell Bank invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stock Yards Financial Bank And invested in 20,098 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 5,050 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winslow Evans Crocker has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollysys Automat (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 15,355 shares to 148,711 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) by 45,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,512 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 104,610 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $37.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 10.44 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,112 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Com. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 44,742 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 0.21% or 214,648 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.99% or 375,078 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Lc holds 4,575 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 333,200 were reported by Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 1.02 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 1.79% or 220,852 shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.36% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 27,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp reported 26,126 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc owns 182,720 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 16,091 shares. Peoples Fin holds 24,610 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Chilton Limited Co owns 16,587 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

