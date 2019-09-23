Fil LTD Lowered Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position; Virtusa Has 1.32 Sentiment

Fil Ltd decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 19.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 580,546 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Fil Ltd holds 2.38M shares with $190.32 million value, down from 2.96M last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 603,597 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Virtusa Corp (VRTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 83 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 63 cut down and sold positions in Virtusa Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 26.36 million shares, up from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Virtusa Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 45 Increased: 65 New Position: 18.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation for 75,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 98,737 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 2.16% invested in the company for 982,292 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 211,453 shares.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.28M for 27.94 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It has a 49.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 123,389 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtusa Increases Position in the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Virtusa Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VRTU) 5.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Virtusa Joins Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory as Affiliate – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Gained 50% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Needham & Company Downgrades Virtusa (VRTU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13M for 18.06 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associates reported 6,020 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 11,105 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,059 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 6,430 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset has 0.15% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 32,588 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 55,724 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.93% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 181,063 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 0% or 8,285 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 7,407 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Amer Intl Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 281,627 shares. Mitchell Capital invested in 0.77% or 28,643 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 31,002 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 542,542 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.20% above currents $85.97 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos receives $73M Navy award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos’ Sea Hunter Makes History Again – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.