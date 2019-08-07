Fil LTD Lowered D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $335.82 Million; First Republic Investment Management Position In Cintas (CTAS) Was Raised

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 8.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.38M, down from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 2.85M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 22,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 507,538 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.58M, up from 484,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $257.33. About 168,480 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imv Inc by 177,000 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 28,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 189,160 shares to 167,128 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,534 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

