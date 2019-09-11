Fil LTD Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 29.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 467 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1,099 shares with $781,000 value, down from 1,566 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $23.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $796.38. About 507,020 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Fil Ltd increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 40.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 34,732 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Fil Ltd holds 119,617 shares with $37.16 million value, up from 84,885 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $43.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.53% or $12.51 during the last trading session, reaching $288.55. About 1.32 million shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 117,980 shares. 501,078 were reported by Baillie Gifford Com. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 1.86% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 32 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 108,239 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.02% or 10,254 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Garde accumulated 0.11% or 886 shares. Comm Fincl Bank holds 0% or 582 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,349 shares. Shellback Capital LP owns 7,339 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,714 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 4,521 shares. Moreover, Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,220 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $92.33 million for 63.61 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 49,404 shares to 153,937 valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Inspire Medical Systems Inc stake by 51,232 shares and now owns 519,589 shares. Coupa Software Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -6.21% below currents $796.38 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 22 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 15.87% above currents $288.55 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,893 are owned by Cetera Advisor Llc. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.65M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 495,950 shares. Synovus reported 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,647 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 16,277 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Com has 77,214 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 4,092 shares. Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.62% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 35,444 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.17 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Windward Capital Ca has 23,383 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 466 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 833 shares in its portfolio. 519 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Fil Ltd decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 273,392 shares to 5.54 million valued at $460.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N stake by 81,913 shares and now owns 540,935 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.