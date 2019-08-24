Fil LTD Lifted Its Holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by $34.90 Million; 10-15 Associates Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered by $751,593 as Stock Value Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.75M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 168,990 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 481,546 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $43.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.72M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company reported 11,561 shares. Orrstown Ser invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City holds 1.39% or 91,605 shares. Johnson Counsel has 313,435 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 10,067 were reported by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Olstein Cap LP reported 157,963 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bainco Intll Investors has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 93,367 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 3.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rbf Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited accumulated 1.36M shares.