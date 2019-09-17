Fil LTD Increases Holding in Tripadvisor (TRIP); Splunk (SPLK) Position Has Boosted by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 360,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.93M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 273,281 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 21/04/2018 – DJ TripAdvisor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRIP)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 37,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 106,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.13 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors Setting the Tone – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,745 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co. by 534,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,512 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EU stresses support for Cuba even as U.S. hikes sanctions – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 IPOs to Watch For by the End of the Year – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uber Versus Lyft: Road Travelled Since Their IPOs – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TripAdvisor Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 140,154 shares to 152,718 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 116,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

