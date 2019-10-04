Fil LTD Increases Holding in Aqua America (WTR); Argan (AGX) Stock Price Declined While Third Avenue Management Has Upped Its Stake

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 404.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 120,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 150,214 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 518,524 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 44,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 133,142 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 90,460 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 639,832 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $63.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 13,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc..

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued And Growing: Argan, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2017.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brant Point Inv Lc owns 16,000 shares. Asset Management Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 10,138 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 8,889 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 478,360 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.03% or 38,017 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated New York invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Bank & Trust And Tru Of Newtown holds 132,461 shares. 2,102 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Ltd. Comerica National Bank accumulated 124,444 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 75,993 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.66M shares. Kings Point Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 12,111 are held by Bokf Na. Metropolitan Life New York owns 61,555 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aqua America Readies for Peoples Acquisition to Close in Mid-2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Will Hedge My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America Finds Wastewater Whale In A Sea Of Minnows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America Announces Appointment of Seasoned Business Leader Francis Idehen to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,679 shares to 387,697 shares, valued at $72.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 145,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).