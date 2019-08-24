Fil LTD Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $184.02 Million; Cna Finl (CNA) Holding Raised by Corda Investment Management Llc

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 163,806 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 05/03/2018 – TAIWAN PREMIER SEES CHINA INVESTMENT INCENTIVES AS THREAT: CNA; 26/04/2018 – CNA Announces Retirement Of D. Craig Mense, Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, And The Upcoming Appointment Of James Anderson To The Role; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 10/04/2018 – CNA: Kortfelt Recently Served as Chief Procurement Officer With Nasdaq; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 ACORD Solutions Group, Miller, CNA Hardy And VIPR Partner To Connect U.S. MGA’s And London Carriers By Offering Straight-Throug; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 26/04/2018 – CNA Financial Expects D. Craig Mense to Officially Transition CFO Role to James Anderson During 3Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ASIA CEMENT VENTURE TO INVEST NT$60B IN OFFSHORE WIND FARM: CNA

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 158.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.09M, up from 736,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.54M shares traded or 250.74% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 228,200 shares. Federated Pa holds 19,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,344 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 43,801 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 212,880 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 17,788 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. 1.11 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 91,541 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 10,275 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 8,099 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc owns 13,804 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2,158 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Ent Svcs accumulated 31 shares.

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CNA Financial Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loews Q2 improves on strength of CNA, Boardwalk Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNA Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares to 186,652 shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/23: (OPTT) (PVTL) (CRM) Higher (SEEL) (FL) (BREW) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “salesforce.com (CRM) Checks Show Excitement Around Tableau Acquisition – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $195 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 522,832 shares to 366,435 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 921,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Management owns 3,792 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 270,000 were accumulated by Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny stated it has 11,532 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,506 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer holds 0.26% or 4,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.24% or 1.74M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington Trust Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 875,956 are owned by Whale Rock Management Ltd Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 34,673 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 14,209 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).