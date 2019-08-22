Fil LTD Increased Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Position

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 69,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 288,343 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 218,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 491,605 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 301,657 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 166,936 shares to 621,117 shares, valued at $40.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).