Fil LTD Increased Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Holding by $1.43 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69 million, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 593,987 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 46,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 320,402 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, up from 273,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 719,944 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 312,423 shares to 665,871 shares, valued at $74.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 209,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,421 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 F-Rated Stocks That Could Break Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hilton Grand Vacations Promotes Pam Fredel to Vice President, Asset and Relationship Management – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Reports Strong Financial Results And Ups Guidance Going Forward – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.