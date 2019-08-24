Fil LTD Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Has Upped by $10.36 Million; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined While Newport Asia Cut Its Position by $10.78 Million

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 139.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 398,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 683,298 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 284,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 677,913 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 7,594 shares to 759,586 shares, valued at $182.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 270,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 562,733 were reported by American Century. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 275,940 shares. Millennium Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 737,629 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 17,970 shares. 375,510 were reported by Citadel Advsr Lc. Pnc Service Gp accumulated 3,576 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.11% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 289,539 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 9,717 shares. Int Gp, New York-based fund reported 114,925 shares. Oakworth Capital has 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio.