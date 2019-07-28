Fil LTD Has Upped Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL (MACE) SI Decreased By 53.57%

Fil Ltd increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 11,163 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Fil Ltd holds 204,114 shares with $31.08 million value, up from 192,951 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $22.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.45M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE) had a decrease of 53.57% in short interest. MACE’s SI was 1,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 53.57% from 2,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 14.

Fil Ltd decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) stake by 175,139 shares to 1.54M valued at $115.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 643,172 shares and now owns 29,453 shares. Despegar Com Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 21,555 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 551,921 shares. Century Cos Incorporated reported 1.54 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pitcairn invested in 3,364 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 784,098 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 744,126 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Vident Advisory holds 1,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap LP stated it has 3,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.02% or 536,618 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,793 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mace Security: A Business Moving Forward While Share Price Stagnates – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mace Security International, Inc. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mace Security International (MACE) Presents At Planet MicroCap Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2017. More interesting news about Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mace Discloses Supplemental Information Regarding Bonus and Voting Agreements – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioCardia’s CardiAMP cell therapy shows encouraging action in heart failure study; shares up 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Mace Security International, Inc. manufactures and sells personal defense and security products to consumer and business markets under the Mace brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.87 million. The firm offers personal defense products, including defense sprays, stun guns, and pepper spray bras; personal safety products, such as personal safety alarms and nite beams safety wear; and security products comprising door and window protection, entrance and motion alarms, wireless home security alarm systems, and alarms and protection products. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies less-lethal munitions and weapons systems for law enforcement, correctional institutions, and military markets.