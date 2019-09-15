Fil LTD Has Upped Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stake; VALIDIAN CORPORATION (VLDI) Sellers Increased By 890% Their Shorts

VALIDIAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VLDI) had an increase of 890% in short interest. VLDI’s SI was 69,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 890% from 7,000 shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 0 days are for VALIDIAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VLDI)’s short sellers to cover VLDI’s short positions. The stock increased 19.05% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.025. About 1.50 million shares traded or 264.52% up from the average. Validian Corporation (OTCMKTS:VLDI) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 4,946 shares as Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Fil Ltd holds 148,954 shares with $18.07 million value, up from 144,008 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc now has $11.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 309,188 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,862 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 83,575 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company invested in 13,832 shares. 49,453 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Putnam Lc holds 0% or 10,352 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 0.39% stake. World Asset Incorporated holds 4,061 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 1.1% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 60,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 484,598 shares. Bamco Inc has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,505 shares.

Fil Ltd decreased Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) stake by 349,936 shares to 410,455 valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,679 shares and now owns 387,697 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.