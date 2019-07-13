Fil LTD Has Upped Holding in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $3.67 Million as Share Value Rose; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 49,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,715 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80M, up from 843,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 312,746 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – SPIN MASTER CORP TOY.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO AIMS TO IMPROVE EXPENSE-TO-REVENUE RATIO `EVEN FASTER’; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN SAYS GROWTH THROUGH ACQUISITIONS REMAINS STRATEGY; 22/03/2018 – RESOLUTE ENERGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT WITH BMO; 05/04/2018 – BMO SEEING SOME DEPARTURE OF CAPITAL AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 30/05/2018 – BMO AIMS TO ENHANCE ITS SECURITY MEASURES AFTER INCIDENT

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 6,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 43,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 761,716 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares to 52,879 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,865 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

