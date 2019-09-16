Fil LTD Has Trimmed Brinks Co (BCO) Stake by $4.20 Million; Ruffer Llp Increases Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 41,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 41,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 38,912 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 28,736 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp owns 799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jefferies Finance invested in 5.26M shares. 82,235 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 59,816 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 2.39 million shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,237 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 156,026 shares. D E Shaw & Communications owns 750,558 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 3,300 shares. New York-based Intll Gru has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 277,520 shares to 232,280 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 218,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,337 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 47,141 shares to 65,849 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 1.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).