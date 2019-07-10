Fil LTD Has Raised Its Netease (NTES) Stake; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Has 1.71 Sentiment

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 94 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 55 reduced and sold their holdings in First Financial Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 73.03 million shares, down from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Financial Bancorp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 47 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Fil Ltd increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 7.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 45,219 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Fil Ltd holds 689,173 shares with $166.40 million value, up from 643,954 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $33.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $262.52. About 177,553 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $55.41 million for 10.52 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 54,705 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Financial jumps 4.7% after bullish Piper Jaffray note – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to acquire Bannockburn Global Forex – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial to acquire one of Cincinnatiâ€™s fastest-growing companies – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. for 1.57 million shares. First Financial Bank owns 662,970 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.4% invested in the company for 59,350 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 725,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Fil Ltd decreased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 3.19M shares to 11.57M valued at $92.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Precision Drilling Corp stake by 2.67 million shares and now owns 11.72M shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.