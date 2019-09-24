Fil LTD Has Raised Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding By $46.45 Million; Shorts at Aptorum Group Limited – Class A Ordinary Shares (APM) Lowered By 3.8%

Aptorum Group Limited – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:APM) had a decrease of 3.8% in short interest. APM’s SI was 15,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.8% from 15,800 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Aptorum Group Limited – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:APM)’s short sellers to cover APM’s short positions. The SI to Aptorum Group Limited – Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 2,810 shares traded. Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) stake by 1286.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 1.55 million shares as Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The Fil Ltd holds 1.67M shares with $50.60M value, up from 120,357 last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 240,386 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $460.50 million. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also focuses on the development of surgical robotics and medical devices; and operating outpatient clinic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 5,477 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 462,517 shares. 260,980 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Granahan Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ma owns 273,928 shares. Bell Bankshares holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 18,223 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 7,927 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 181,383 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 13,053 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 6,136 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.09% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 13,536 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Synovus Corporation reported 32,257 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Fil Ltd decreased Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) stake by 182,699 shares to 1.02 million valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 178,487 shares and now owns 2.12 million shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.