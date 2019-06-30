Fil LTD Has Raised Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $2.48 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Decreased by $2.60 Million Its Position

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 3.28 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 52,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.76M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 3.53 million shares traded or 59.87% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 18/05/2018 – WPRI 12: #BREAKING – CBS affiliate @KHOU reporting at least 8 fatalities in #SantaFe school shooting; 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Approved Dividend to Dilute National Amusements Voting Stake to About 20%; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 70,091 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $62.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 20,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CBS Corporation (CBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: CBS Stock Appears Too Cheap – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and TEGNA Renew Affiliation Agreement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 1.27M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 15,569 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Acg Wealth invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sun Life holds 590 shares. 8 were accumulated by Farmers Commercial Bank. Hrt Financial stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Community Tru holds 1.1% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 187,170 shares. Citigroup reported 330 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 14,003 shares. 156,721 were accumulated by Financial Counselors. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gam Ag holds 31,141 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Luxury Brands On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “President of Zayo Networks and COO Jack Waters to Present at Wells Fargo Telecom Fast & Furious to 5G Conference – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Technology Company Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,200 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited has 0.56% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 25,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 20,464 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 21,924 shares. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 45,724 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 992 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 65,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 75 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 389,355 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 871 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 191,176 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.01% or 64,807 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 54.85 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $390,040 activity. Shares for $134,040 were sold by Waters John F Jr. on Thursday, January 3. 4,454 shares valued at $107,609 were sold by Mays Sandra on Thursday, January 3.