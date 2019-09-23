Fil LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Kroger Co (KR) as Share Price Declined; Stifel Financial Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Trimmed by $1.09 Million

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 558,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.72 million, down from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 11,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.86M, down from 320,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.29M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 272,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 3.72 million shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 18,718 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Com stated it has 0.24% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 968,722 shares. Prudential Public Lc accumulated 853,052 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). United Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has 19,855 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 146,213 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown & Co Inc has invested 0.24% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,313 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 45,540 shares. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.89% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 151,391 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $69.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Financial Bank owns 416 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,185 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ledyard Bancorp owns 4,617 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 0.28% or 28,591 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,816 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp owns 7,856 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 4,005 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 82,837 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 57,470 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,397 shares. Fruth Inv accumulated 13,850 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.14% stake. Hilltop Incorporated holds 7,348 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 27,493 shares to 425,378 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 5,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 11.03 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

