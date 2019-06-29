Fil LTD Has Lifted Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $26.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Bb&T Securities Stake In Occidental Pete (OXY) Was Has Raised

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 79,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 551,684 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.52M, up from 472,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 6.75M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 279,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.83M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 303 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 1.3% or 5.81M shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,807 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 180,524 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bb&T holds 9,818 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 74,386 were reported by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech. King Luther Cap reported 639,230 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 23,394 shares. Fort LP has 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,191 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100 shares. Sit Invest Assoc invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Edgewood Mngmt Llc reported 58,440 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Massachusetts-based S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 299,930 shares to 459,520 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,147 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,521 shares to 5,879 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 132,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,159 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

