Fil LTD Has Lifted By $14.13 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Visa (Call) (V) Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Visa Inc (Call) (V) stake by 52.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as Visa Inc (Call) (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 46,000 shares with $7.19 million value, down from 96,000 last quarter. Visa Inc (Call) now has $395.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $176.68. About 1.88M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Fil Ltd increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 71,720 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Fil Ltd holds 454,072 shares with $89.48 million value, up from 382,352 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $228.43. About 391,594 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 684,659 shares to 6.96 million valued at $335.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) stake by 9,577 shares and now owns 107,203 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -8.75% below currents $228.43 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $186 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Manchester Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 16 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 448,798 shares. Asset Management One has 0.24% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 224,282 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il accumulated 36,245 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 6.36 million shares. 1,369 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4.92M shares. Telos Management Inc reported 9,161 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Iowa National Bank & Trust accumulated 9,434 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 148,212 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 95,473 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 7,950 are held by Westwood Group. Wealth Architects Lc holds 1,251 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.73% above currents $176.68 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20400 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corp holds 1.2% or 336,527 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 3.01M shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp owns 36,865 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. West Chester Cap Advisors Inc invested in 12,090 shares or 3.94% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.46% stake. Wespac Advsr Lc owns 6,790 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Becker Cap Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dudley & Shanley Inc invested in 1.03% or 25,599 shares. Condor Cap Management reported 0.68% stake. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 39,237 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Gru Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beese Fulmer Invest invested in 1,936 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 32,944 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.89 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

