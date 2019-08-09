Fil LTD Has Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake as Stock Rose; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cortland Associates Lowered Its Holding by $945,972

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 12,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 556,852 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.40 million, down from 569,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 107,561 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 93.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 606,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 42,482 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 649,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 523,547 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30,196 shares to 157,685 shares, valued at $280.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 4,972 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Company holds 0.97% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 32,050 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx owns 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,015 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,600 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited. Keating Counselors owns 12,459 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 39,347 shares. Regions invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort Limited Partnership holds 50,144 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.25M shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.04% or 7,271 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 300,839 shares. 36,520 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny accumulated 8,295 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crescent Park Mngmt Lp has 4.57% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 341,864 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,677 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 35,790 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.43% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 38.01 million shares. Conning Incorporated has 10,685 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj has 0.41% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 142,571 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 161,995 were accumulated by Westpac Corporation. Creative Planning invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 259,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 926,052 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.93% or 466,503 shares in its portfolio. 1.48 million are held by Atlanta Mngmt L L C. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 7,975 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio.