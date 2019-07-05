Fil LTD Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; National Instruments (NATI) Has 1.13 Sentiment

National Instruments Corp (NATI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 130 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 115 cut down and sold stock positions in National Instruments Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 101.53 million shares, up from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Instruments Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 95 Increased: 89 New Position: 41.

Fil Ltd decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 34.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 22,304 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Fil Ltd holds 42,575 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 64,879 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 684,251 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.44 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 10,905 shares to 638,653 valued at $58.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Box Inc stake by 632,031 shares and now owns 2.33 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.04% or 2,211 shares. Chatham Grp holds 1.57% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 63,924 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.24% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,448 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 630,200 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Argent Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Everett Harris Communications Ca accumulated 26,309 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 104,264 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,961 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,172 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Notis reported 2,482 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray reinitiated Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, April 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $107 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

National Instruments Corporation designs, makes, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers. It has a 36.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides software products, such as NI TestStand to test and measure applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand software to configure real-time testing applications; NI DIAdem, which provides users configuration technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools; NI InsightCM Enterprise for monitoring critical and ancillary rotating equipment; and NI Multisim circuit design software.

Tikvah Management Llc holds 6.48% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation for 440,255 shares. Bares Capital Management Inc. owns 4.18 million shares or 5.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & Co has 3.52% invested in the company for 463,810 shares. The New York-based Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc has invested 3.43% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NATI’s profit will be $38.35M for 36.30 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

