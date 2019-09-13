Fil LTD Has Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake as Market Value Rose; St Germain D J Co Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $490,308

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 152,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 4.26M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 105,233 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,787 shares stake. Atlas Browninc accumulated 6,303 shares. Hexavest owns 3,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 13,447 shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.26% or 4.97 million shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 51,959 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). White Pine Cap Lc reported 5,293 shares stake. Curbstone Finance holds 0.37% or 35,628 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks has 995,380 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp invested in 86,224 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co stated it has 133,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw invested in 0.17% or 3.38M shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,834 shares to 185,238 shares, valued at $36.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,930 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 27,665 shares to 92,618 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 37,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).