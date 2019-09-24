Fil LTD Has Decreased By $10.42 Million Its Lkq (LKQ) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Last Week

Fil Ltd decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 18.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 400,772 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Fil Ltd holds 1.78M shares with $47.26M value, down from 2.18 million last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.11 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Among 4 analysts covering Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pennon Group PLC has GBX 870 highest and GBX 740 lowest target. GBX 810’s average target is 3.74% above currents GBX 780.8 stock price. Pennon Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) rating on Friday, April 5. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 830 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, May 20. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PNN in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. See Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) latest ratings:

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.28 billion GBP. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 780.8. About 672,617 shares traded. Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

