Fil LTD Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $4.64 Million; Cadence Capital Management Upped Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 116.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 5,287 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 9,843 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 4,556 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $50.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.94. About 727,229 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B

Fil Ltd decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 84,373 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Fil Ltd holds 3.54 million shares with $197.90 million value, down from 3.63 million last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $41.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H

Fil Ltd increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 743,931 shares to 12.32M valued at $106.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 910,725 shares and now owns 3.88 million shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,492 are held by Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Company. Trillium Asset Limited Liability owns 120,811 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 255,859 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Llc owns 5,491 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Management LP has invested 1.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability stated it has 1.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tpg Group Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs owns 3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.56 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 629,353 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Co, a Florida-based fund reported 14,066 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 8,683 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.42% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 137,310 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 13.06% above currents $62.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $7500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested 0.82% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Company has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 1,533 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 14,280 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested in 3,532 shares. 3,150 were reported by Greylin Mangement Inc. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation accumulated 22,380 shares. Strs Ohio reported 157,286 shares stake. Pinebridge Lp invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Raymond James Financial has 0.08% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 132,264 shares. Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hamel Associate stated it has 14,515 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 4,481 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $147.60’s average target is -4.74% below currents $154.94 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $15400 target. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 12,661 shares to 39,498 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,667 shares and now owns 9,925 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

