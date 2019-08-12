Fil LTD Has Boosted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position; Markel Stake in The Carlyle Group (CG) Lifted by $918,000 as Shares Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group (CG) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in The Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 849,225 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 24/05/2018 – Carlyle’s Rubenstein Builds Family Office With Outside Ambitions; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtg To Carlyle C17 CLO Re: Refinancing; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE AND PARIS-BASED MONTEFIORE HAVE AGREED TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP TO ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN – FT CITING; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – TODAY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF 100% OF ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS TO THE CARLYLE GROUP AND GIC FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF €10.1 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – RPT – BRAZIL’S TOY RETAILER Rl HAPPY FILES FOR IPO – DOCUMENTS; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP SAYS CARLYLE AND MONTEFIORE ARE MAINTAINING MAJORITY CONTROL OVER ECG

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 262,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 9.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.61M, up from 8.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46 million shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 9,250 shares to 132,136 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

