Fil LTD Has Boosted Its Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $2.69 Million; Winfield Associates Has Increased Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position by $450,300

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 2.89M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 25.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 54,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 271,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40M, up from 216,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 1.08M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.42M shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $128.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,080 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 60,947 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 18,950 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mckinley Limited Liability Com Delaware reported 103,265 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc accumulated 4,851 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.6% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 709,473 are owned by Prudential Fincl Inc. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.03% or 129,386 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 5,033 shares. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 351,346 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

