Fil LTD Has Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Position by $56.78 Million as Share Value Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Rose While Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Decreased Its Position

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 132,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,673 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.07 million, up from 283,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $472.5. About 241,911 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX AND BLACKROCK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF THE 200 MW FLAT TOP WIND FARM IN THE U.S; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers Concerned; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Seth Doesn’t See Changes in Fed’s Path, Communications (Video); 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Momentum Investing Is `Holding Up Very Well’; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 22/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet decreased to below 5 percent; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $187.11. About 1.57M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 711,983 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $161.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.57M shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,615 shares to 58,485 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Mid Cap Stk Fnd (FMCSX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.