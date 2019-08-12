Fil LTD Has Boosted By $2.92 Million Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Its Macerich Co (MAC) Position

Fil Ltd increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 14,524 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Fil Ltd holds 176,962 shares with $35.60 million value, up from 162,438 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $248.64. About 243,336 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 220,000 shares with $9.54M value, down from 277,500 last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 839,154 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Fil Ltd decreased Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 19,994 shares to 186,480 valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brp Inc stake by 534,238 shares and now owns 4.41 million shares. Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. J.P. Morgan initiated Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Friday, February 15 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 15,900 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 18,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lateef LP has 126,265 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sfmg Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Epoch Inv Prns has invested 1.19% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Penn Mngmt Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 9,243 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 110,038 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,823 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability stated it has 1,373 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,889 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 1,953 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 253,517 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 27,012 shares. Aew Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1,544 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Utah Retirement System invested in 38,451 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd Llc holds 647,258 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Security Cap Research Management Inc holds 1.3% or 737,443 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 0.23% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.15M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 133,909 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 36,385 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Shares for $116,706 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. 10,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $409,850 on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 was made by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased E L F Beauty Inc stake by 4.29M shares to 4.43M valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 112,500 shares and now owns 392,500 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was raised too.