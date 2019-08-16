Fil LTD Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.97 Million; Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 37,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.25 million, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 5.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 5.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,676 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.77% or 98,768 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Huber Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hwg Hldg LP accumulated 16,166 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Advantage reported 4,006 shares. Mitchell Capital Company owns 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,781 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 43,508 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 78,504 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd holds 43,502 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 35,034 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,136 shares. State Bank Of Stockton owns 21,989 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 275,446 shares. Willis Counsel has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.