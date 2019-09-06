Fil LTD Decreased Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Position in Petmed Express (PETS) by $341,638 as Stock Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 3,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 18,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 162,738 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 20.65M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.07 million, down from 21.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.64 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 10,520 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 109,686 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Llc has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Lsv Asset owns 762,337 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Management Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 25,370 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 28,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 1,650 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,156 shares in its portfolio. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,999 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 619 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,657 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30,067 shares to 138,380 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 124,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Petmed Express Inc (PETS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Operating Updates Nasdaq:DOGZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PetIQ, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian gains strength as Florida braces for direct hit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 300,199 shares to 450,688 shares, valued at $123.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Round Up: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Own Before 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 18, 2019.